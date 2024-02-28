POLL-Turkish inflation seen at 65.7% in February, falling to 42.7% at end-2024

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPI%3DECI for monthly poll

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to climb to 65.7% in February, a monthly rise of 3.7%, on the back of food and services sector prices, with the annual rate seen falling to 42/7% by the end of 2024, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median estimate of 14 economists for annual inflation was 65.7%, with forecasts ranging from 65.1% to 67.4%. Monthly, prices were expected to rise 3.7%, with forecasts ranging from 3.3% to 4.1%.

Economists have said that on top of the increase in food prices, February inflation was also driven by the lingering impact of the minimum wage hike on the services sector.

In January, inflation climbed 6.7% partly due to a big minimum wage jump and an array of new-year price updates.

The Turkish central bank has hiked rates by 3,650 basis points since June, but has now paused its tightening cycle saying that the current 45% policy rate is sufficient to bring down inflation.

This month, the central bank maintained its 36% year-end inflation target and vowed to keep policy tight for longer to bring inflation down to forecasted path.

The Reuters poll showed annual inflation falling to 42.7% by year end, higher than the central bank's target, based on the median estimate. Forecasts ranged between 35% and 45%.

The Turkish currency lost more than 36% of its value last year and 5.3% so far this year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release February inflation data at 0700 GMT on March 4.

