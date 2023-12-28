POLL-Turkish inflation seen at 65.1% in December, falling to 42.85% at end-2024

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPI%3DECI for monthly poll

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to rise to 3.1% in December to stand at 65.1% year-on-year, with the annual rate seen falling to 42.85% by the end of 2024, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Annual inflation began to climb in July, breaking its eight-month falling streak after tax hikes were introduced and it was also stoked by the lira's sharp decline following May elections, bringing its losses to more than 36% this year.

The median estimate of nine economists for December annual inflation was 65.1%, with forecasts ranging from 64.1% to 65.8%. Monthly, prices were expected to rise 3.1%, with forecasts ranging from 2.5% to 3.6%.

Since June, the central bank has reversed a years-long policy of low rates that had long been favoured by President Tayyip Erdogan and hiked rates by 3,400 basis points in an effort to stem inflation while making changes to macroprudential measures to support the tightening.

The government announced, as part of Erdogan's election promises earlier this year, that household natural gas consumption up to 25 m3 will be compensated by the energy ministry budget until May next year.

Economists say inflation ticked higher in winter months as a result of the increase in household natural gas consumption, which was partly covered by the government.

Inflation touched a 24-year high of 85.5% last year after interest rate cuts sparked a currency crisis, sending the lira down 44% in 2021 and another 30% in 2022. Inflation fell to as low as 38.2% earlier this year, partly due to base effects and a relatively stable lira.

The central bank decided to downshift tightening and hike its benchmark rate to 42.5% last week and said it will complete the tightening cycle as soon as possible. The central bank expects inflation to fall to 36% at the end of 2024.

Annual inflation is seen falling to 42.85% at the end of 2024, according to the median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged between 40% and 45%.

According to the central bank, inflation is expected to continue rising and peak in May 2024 at around 70-75%, despite tight monetary policy, before declining to 36 at the end of next year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release December inflation data at 0700 GMT on Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

