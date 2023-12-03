POLL-Turkish inflation seen at 63% in November, rising to 67% at year-end

Repeats with no changes to text

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to rise to 63% in November on back of rise in prices of food and natural gas usage and is seen climbing further to 67% by end-2023, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median estimate of 11 economists for annual inflation was 63%, with forecasts ranging from 61.6% to 64.1%. Monthly, prices were expected to rise 3.9%, with forecasts ranging from 3% to 4.62%.

Annual inflation began to climb in July, breaking its eight-month falling streak after tax hikes were introduced and it was also stoked by the lira's sharp decline following May elections, bringing its losses to more than 35% this year.

Since June, the central bank reversed a years-long policy of low rates that had long been favoured by President Tayyip Erdogan and hiked rates by 3,150 basis points in an effort to stem inflation and made changes to macroprudential measures to support the tightening.

The government announced, as part of President Tayyip Erdogan's election promises earlier this year, that household natural gas consumption up to 25 m3 will be compensated by the energy ministry budget until May next year.

Household natural gas consumption will exceed the government-covered levels during winter months and it will make a strong contribution to inflation, Daglar Ozkan, an economist at Is Yatirim said.

"The general trend of inflation is starting to normalize, but it will not decline to desired levels in the short term with the technical rise in natural gas and minimum wage increase in December. Annual inflation will not show a marked decrease until May."

Inflation touched a 24-year high of 85.5% last year after interest rate cuts sparked a currency crisis, sending the lira down 44% in 2021 and another 30% in 2022. Inflation fell to as low as 38.2% earlier this year, partly due to base effects and a relatively stable lira.

The central bank decided to hike benchmark rate to 40% last week and said that the tightening cycle will be completed in a short period of time.

The central bank said recent indicators suggest that domestic demand has started to moderate however the existing level of domestic demand, the stickiness in services inflation, and geopolitical risks keep inflation pressures alive.

Annual inflation is seen at 67% at the end of 2023, according to the median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged between 65% and 68.9%.

Inflation is expected to continue rising and peak in May 2024 at around 70-75%, according to the central bank before declining to 36 at end-2024.

The median of eight economists who responded to a question in the poll for the inflation at the end of next year stood at 42.9%

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release November inflation data at 0700 GMT on Dec. 4.

