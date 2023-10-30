POLL-Turkish inflation seen at 62.1% in October, around 70% at year-end

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPI%3DECI for monthly poll

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to rise slightly to 62.1% in October and is seen climbing further to around 70% by end-2023, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as the impact of the lira's decline and post-election tax hikes ease.

The median estimate of 15 economists for annual inflation was 62.1%, with forecasts ranging from 61% to 64.1%. Monthly, prices were expected to rise 3.9%, with forecasts ranging from 3.2% to 5% on the back of rises in prices for clothing, communication and services.

Annual inflation began to climb in July, breaking its eight-month falling streak after tax hikes were introduced and it was also stoked by the lira's sharp decline following May elections, bringing its losses to more than 33% this year.

Since June, the central bank reversed a years-long policy of low rates that had long been favoured by President Tayyip Erdogan and hiked rates by 2,650 basis points in an effort to stem inflation and made changes to macroprudential measures to support the tightening.

"We expect headline inflation to rise to 62.3% yoy (year-on-year) driven both by the fading of favourable base effects and sequential price pressures," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

"Our forecasts imply a decline in sequential core inflation in October as the pass-through from upward tax adjustments, wage hikes and FX weakness has now completed."

Sequential price pressures are on track to fall sharply, Goldman Sachs also said, mainly due to weaker domestic demand in the last quarter of the year and relatively less weakness in the lira currency.

Inflation touched a 24-year high of 85.5% last year after interest rate cuts sparked a currency crisis, sending the lira down 44% in 2021 and another 30% in 2022. Inflation fell to as low as 38.2% earlier this year, partly due to base effects and a relatively stable lira.

The central bank reiterated that it is ready to raise rates further as needed to curb inflation after it decided to hike benchmark rate to 35% last week.

The central bank said the pass-through from tax hikes and cost pressures stemming from wages and exchange rates, were largely completed and that the underlying trend in monthly inflation is on course to decline.

Annual inflation is seen at 69.5% at the end of 2023, according to the median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged between 65% and 73.5%.

A previous poll conducted in September forecast year-end inflation of 68.5%

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release October inflation data at 0700 GMT on Nov. 3.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

