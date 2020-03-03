POLL-Turkish inflation expected to edge higher in February

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to rise in February to 12.7%, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after food prices rose and a base effect pushed up core inflation.

Inflation stood at 12.15% in January, after reaching single digits last autumn, then returning to double digits as the base effects -- the effect of comparing new numbers to older ones -- wore off. It had reached a 15-year high above 25% in October 2018.

The median estimate for February in a Reuters poll of 15 economists was 12.70%, with forecasts ranging from 13.20% to 12.35%. For month-on-month inflation, the median estimate was 0.65%, the forecasts 1.10% to 0.30%.

Nilufer Sezgin, chief economist at Is Portfoy, said food prices increased at a relatively faster pace in February, while core inflation contributed to the annual inflation because of the base effect.

"In clothing inflation, the fall may not be as large as last year. Therefore, we expect it to push annual inflation higher," she said. "We can see the negative reflection of the recovery in demand on some items."

The median estimate in the poll for inflation at the end of the year was 10%, up from a previous Reuters poll. Estimates of the 13 economists who participated were 11.5% to 8.5%.

The central bank, which has slashed interest rates by 1,325 basis points since July, aims to bring inflation down to single digits this year. It predicted that inflation would fall to 8.2% by the end of the year.

In the minutes of last week's monetary policy meeting, the bank said the leading indicators indicated that annual energy group inflation will decline in February. Tobacco prices declined, it said.

The lira has declined some 5% so far this year on investor concern over escalation in Syria's Idlib and coronavirus outbreak worries.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to announce January inflation data on March 3 at 0700 GMT.

