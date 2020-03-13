POLL-Turkish industrial production seen expanding 8.5% in January

Repeats with no changes to text

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have expanded 8.5% annually in January, for a fifth consecutive month of growth, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Turkey's economy expanded sharply by 6% in the last quarter of 2019, beating expectations after contracting annually in the three quarters to the middle of the year.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of eight institutions showed a year-on-year expansion of 8.5% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between an expansion of 7.1% and 11.7%.

Turkish industrial production, viewed as a pre-cursor to growth figures, has expanded since September after contracting annually for 12 straight months.

The government's economic forecast envisages economic growth of 5% in 2020, after it recorded a 0.9% expansion in 2019, though other analysts see a lower growth rate this year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce industrial production figures for January on March 13 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.