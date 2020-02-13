Stocks

POLL-Turkish industrial production seen expanding 7% in December

Contributors
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have increased 7.0% annually in December, for a fourth consecutive month of expansion, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as economic growth is expected to surge.

Repeats with no changes to text

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have increased 7.0% annually in December, for a fourth consecutive month of expansion, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as economic growth is expected to surge.

Turkey's economy contracted on an annual basis in the three quarters to mid-2019, before growing by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Treasury minister predicts a surge to 5% in the fourth quarter.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of nine economists showed a year-on-year expansion of 7.0% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between an expansion of 5.7% and 8.0%.

Turkish industrial production, viewed as a pre-cursor to growth figures, has expanded since September after contracting annually for 12 straight months.

The government's economic forecast envisages economic growth of 0.5% in 2019 and 5% in 2020.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce industrial production figures for December on Feb. 13 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular