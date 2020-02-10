POLL-Turkish industrial production seen expanding 7% in December

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have increased 7.0% annually in December, for a fourth consecutive month of expansion, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as economic growth is expected to surge.

Turkey's economy contracted on an annual basis in the three quarters to mid-2019, before growing by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Treasury minister predicts a surge to 5% in the fourth quarter.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of nine economists showed a year-on-year expansion of 7.0% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between an expansion of 5.7% and 8.0%.

Turkish industrial production, viewed as a pre-cursor to growth figures, has expanded since September after contracting annually for 12 straight months.

The government's economic forecast envisages economic growth of 0.5% in 2019 and 5% in 2020.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce industrial production figures for December on Feb. 13 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

