Stocks

POLL-Turkish industrial production seen expanding 6.2% in October

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have expanded 6.2% annually in October, growing for a second month in a row, as the economy shows signs of recovery after last year's currency crisis.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have expanded 6.2% annually in October, growing for a second month in a row, as the economy shows signs of recovery after last year's currency crisis.

Turkey's economy grew 0.9% in the third quarter, breaking three consecutive quarters of year-on-year contraction following a pickup in demand and a fall in inflation which gave the central bank room to slash rates by 1,000 points since July.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of six economists showed a year-on-year expansion of 6.2% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between an expansion of 4.7% and 6.9%.

Turkish industrial production, viewed as a pre-cursor to growth figures, expanded 3.4% year-on-year in September.

The government's economic forecast envisages growth at 0.5% this year and 5% in 2020. Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said that leading indicators for the fourth quarter showed growth momentum was continuing to increase.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce industrial production figures for October on Dec. 13 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular