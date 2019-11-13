POLL-Turkish industrial production seen expanding 3.55% in Sept

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have expanded 3.55% annually in September, after contracting for a year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the economy shows signs of recovery after last year's currency crisis.

The economy contracted 1.5% in the second quarter of this year after a 2.4% drop in the first. Economic activity has since remained slow but demand started to pick up as inflation fell and the central bank slashed rates by 1,000 points since July.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of six economists showed a year-on-year expansion of 3.55% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between an expansion of 1% and 4.3%.

Deniz Cicek, economist at QNB Finansbank, said leading indicators such PMI, real sector confidence index and capacity utilisation had been recovering.

"In the recent period, leading indicators have been recovering in parallel with easing in financial conditions and the recovery in loan growth," he said.

"Base effect also has a role and it will be supportive in coming months. So we expect the annual growth in industrial production to continue."

Turkish industrial production, which is largely viewed as a pre-cursor to growth figures, fell 1.1% year-on-year in July and another 3.6% in August. It had contracted 3.5% in September 2018.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the industrial production figures for September on Thursday at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

