POLL-Turkish factory output jumped 8.65% to cap strong Q4

Repeats with no changes to text

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have risen 8.65% annually in December, up for a seventh straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, reinforcing strong economic activity in the fourth quarter despite pandemic-related restrictions.

Output had plummeted in spring 2020 as many factories temporarily halted operations in Turkey's initial coronavirus wave. After an economic rebound in the second half of 2020, new virus-related curfews were adopted in recent months.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of six institutions showed year-on-year growth of 8.65% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in December. Forecasts ranged between 6.50% and 9.50%.

The index, seen as an indicator of economic growth, plunged in April and May by 31.4% and 19.9%, respectively, but turned positive in June as restrictions on the economy were eased.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce December industrial production figures on Feb. 12 at 0700 GMT.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures in December but the measures aimed to minimise economic fallout including on manufacturing.

The economy contracted nearly 10% in the second quarter but rebounded by 6.7% in the third. Central bank governor Naci Agbal said this week it could have grown 7-8% in the fourth quarter and 2.5% in 2020 as a whole, beating forecasts.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.