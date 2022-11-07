POLL-Turkish factory activity seen expanding 3.6% in September

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is seen expanding 3.60% annually in September, extending a strong two-year run despite rampant inflation and an ailing currency, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Output made a strong recovery after the initial coronavirus wave in April 2020 and has been expanding since then. But the pace of growth has slowed in recent months, with industrial activity declining due to the wider global slowdown.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of six institutions showed year-on-year growth of 3.60% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index TRIP=ECI in September.

Forecasts for the index, seen as a preliminary indicator of economic growth, ranged between 2.60% and 5.50%.

President Tayyip Erdogan's economic programme prioritises growth, exports, investments and employment while cutting interest rates.

The central bank has cut its policy rate by 350 basis points in the last three months, saying financial conditions must remain supportive to maintain the growth in industrial production. It promised another cut this month as the final move in the current easing cycle.

Erdogan, a self-described "enemy" of interest rates, has called on the bank to lower rates to single digits by the end of the year.

The index expanded 1.00% in August, below forecast, indicating the impact of declining demand due to the global economic slowdown.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce September industrial production figures at 0700 GMT on Nov. 11.

