POLL-Turkish factory activity expanded nearly 10% in Nov

ANKARA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have increased 9.55% annually in November, rising for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, even as the government tightened measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey logged its first coronavirus infection in March, prompting many factories to pause operations. Industrial production plunged in April and May by 31.3% and 19.4%, respectively, but turned positive in June.

Forecasts in the poll of six financial institutions ranged from 6.38% to 10.30% year-on-year growth in the calendar-adjusted index, seen as a pre-cursor for broader economic performance. The median was 9.55%.

Turkey's economy contracted nearly 10% annually in the second quarter due to measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus but reopening steps and the government's fiscal stimulus boosted it to 6.7% in the third quarter.

Ankara began new curfews in November and adopted full weekend lockdowns in December. It says the measures are designed to cause little interruption to key sectors.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce November industrial production figures on Jan. 13 at 0700 GMT.

