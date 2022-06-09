POLL-Turkish factory activity expanded 8% in April

Stocks

Turkey's industrial production is expected to have expanded 7.95% annually in April, continuing a strong nearly two-year run despite rampant inflation and an ailing currency, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Output has made a strong recovery from the initial coronavirus wave in April of 2020.

Economists expect the pace of growth in the index to slow in coming months and approach neutral around summer. A potential drop in external demand or a supply chain disruption due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine could also hit production.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of six institutions showed year-on-year growth of 7.95% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in April.

Forecasts for the index, seen as a preliminary indicator of economic growth, ranged between 6.5% and 12.7%.

Turkey's economy grew 11% last year, up sharply from a year earlier. But a sharp selloff in the lira in December upended company and household budgets, and sent inflation soaring via import prices.

The currency crisis and resulting jump to 73.5% inflation, as well as fallout from war, are expected to hamper growth in 2022.

Strong demand, manufacturing and exports helped Turkey post 7.3% annual economic growth in the first quarter. On a monthly basis, the industrial production index shrank 2.4% in January due to electricity and natural gas cuts at industrial facilities stemming from a technical failure in Iran.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce April industrial production figures at 0700 GMT on June 13.

