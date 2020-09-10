POLL-Turkish factory activity expanded 3% in July

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have increased 3% annually in July, rising for a second consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as economic activity normalised following lockdown measures due to the coronavirus.

Turkey logged its first coronavirus infection on March 11 and soon after many factories temporarily halted operations. As a result, industrial production plunged in April and May by 31.4% and 19.9%, respectively, but grew 0.1% in June.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of seven institutions showed year-on-year growth of 3% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in July. Forecasts ranged between an expansion of 0.9% and 8%.

Turkey's economy contracted nearly 10% annually in the second quarter due to measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus but is expected to return to growth in the third quarter.

The country launched major reopening steps on June 1 as it sought to kick-start the economy and the government has said Turkey could end the year with positive GDP growth. However most economists see the economy shrinking.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce industrial production figures on Sept. 14 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

