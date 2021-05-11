Stocks

POLL-Turkish factory activity expanded 12.5% in March as restrictions lifted

Contributors
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's industrial production is expected to have risen 12.5% annually in March, up for a tenth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reflecting a surge as the economy briefly re-opened.

Repeats May 10 story with no change to text

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have risen 12.5% annually in March, up for a tenth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reflecting a surge as the economy briefly re-opened.

Output had plummeted in spring 2020 as many factories temporarily halted operations in the initial coronavirus wave. After a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2020, new virus-related curfews were adopted in recent months.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of five institutions showed year-on-year growth of 12.50% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in March. Forecasts ranged between 9.85% and 17.70%.

Turkey's economy expanded 1.8% in 2020, one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a state-lender led credit boom mid-year.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures in December but manufacturing and the broader economy was unaffected. Some of the restrictions were eased in March, before a full lockdown was re-imposed at the end of April due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Economists expect growth to return to near 5% this year with vaccinations and a possible tourism rebound, although a surge in COVID-19 cases last month is likely to hit the early summer season.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce March industrial production figures on May 11 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; editing by Dominic Evans)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    Apr 28, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular