POLL-Turkish factory activity expanded 12.5% in March as restrictions lifted

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have risen 12.5% annually in March, up for a tenth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reflecting a surge as the economy briefly re-opened.

Output had plummeted in spring 2020 as many factories temporarily halted operations in the initial coronavirus wave. After a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2020, new virus-related curfews were adopted in recent months.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of five institutions showed year-on-year growth of 12.50% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in March. Forecasts ranged between 9.85% and 17.70%.

Turkey's economy expanded 1.8% in 2020, one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a state-lender led credit boom mid-year.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures in December but manufacturing and the broader economy was unaffected. Some of the restrictions were eased in March, before a full lockdown was re-imposed at the end of April due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Economists expect growth to return to near 5% this year with vaccinations and a possible tourism rebound, although a surge in COVID-19 cases last month is likely to hit the early summer season.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce March industrial production figures on May 11 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; editing by Dominic Evans)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.