POLL-Turkish factory activity contracted in December

ISTANBUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production index is expected to have continued contracting year-on-year in December, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as a slowdown in some of Turkey's main trade partners hit factory activity.

Industrial activity had bounced back strongly after the initial coronavirus wave in April 2020 and expanded for more than two years straight.

But annual growth has slowed significantly since the summer, with demand declining due to the wider global slowdown. It was unclear how the major earthquake that hit the country's south on Monday might weigh in the months ahead.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of six institutions showed a year-on-year contraction of 1.35% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index TRIP=ECI in December.

In November, it contracted 1.3% year-on-year, for the first time since 2020.

President Tayyip Erdogan's economic programme prioritises growth, exports, investments and employment while cutting interest rates.

The central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points last year, to 9%, in line with Erdogan's unorthodox policy despite soaring inflation. It justified the cuts by saying financial conditions must remain supportive to maintain the growth in industrial production.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce November industrial production figures at 0700 GMT on Feb 10.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

