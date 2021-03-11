POLL-Turkish factories grew 8.5% in January as rebound continues

Repeats with no changes to text

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have risen 8.5% annually in January, up for a eighth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, reflecting continued economic recovery despite pandemic-related restrictions.

Output had plummeted in spring 2020 as many factories temporarily halted operations in the initial coronavirus wave. After a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2020, new virus-related curfews were adopted in recent months.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of six institutions showed year-on-year growth of 8.5% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in January. Forecasts ranged between 7.5% and 10.8%.

Turkey's economy expanded 1.8% in 2020, one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a state-lender led credit boom mid-year.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures in December but manufacturing and the broader economy was unaffected. Economists expect growth to return its potential rate of 5% this year with vaccinations and a tourism rebound.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce January industrial production figures on March 12 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

