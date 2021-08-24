POLL-Turkish economy to grow 21.7% in Q2, 7.95% in 2021

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to have surged 21.7% in the second quarter mainly due to a rebound from a steep fall caused by COVID-19 restrictions last year, according to a Reuters poll on Tuesday, bringing expansion for the full year to 7.95%.

Forecasts from 14 economists ranged from 18.1% to 24% for the second quarter while the full year estimates spread between 4.6% and 9%, the poll showed.

The $720-billion economy grew 1.8% last year, despite a 10.3% plunge in the second quarter, one of only a few globally to avoid an annual contraction amid the pandemic fallout. It grew strongly, by 7.0%, in the first quarter.

Turkey also imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures this year, including a tougher but brief lockdown in April and May due to surging COVID-19 cases. Manufacturing and the broader economy were largely unaffected by the measures, which were lifted in June.

Seen as a precursor to growth figures, industrial production expanded 41.1% year-on-year in the second quarter.

The government officially forecasts 5.8% growth this year, though Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said it could top 8% annually with a strong Q2 performance.

Turkey's economy, which has expanded 5% on average over the last two decades, has languished well below those levels for the last few years.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is expected to announce GDP data for the second quarter at 0700 GMT on Sept 1.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRGDPQ%3DECI GDP poll

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.