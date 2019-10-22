POLL-Turkish economy to contract in 2019, weighed down by Syria attacks

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy will shrink 0.3% this year as its military campaign continues in Syria, a Reuters poll forecast on Tuesday, setting out a middle ground between Ankara's optimistic view and the previous poll's expectations of a sharper contraction.

The poll of over 50 economists was conducted Oct. 8-17, roughly the first week of Turkey's attacks on Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, which prompted U.S. sanctions. It was concluded just before a pause in fighting was agreed.

The economy, which was hit by a currency crisis last year and could suffer again if the sanctions worsen, is expected to grow 2.5% in 2020 and 3.3% in 2021, according to the median forecast, nearly in line with July poll results.

This year's predicted 0.3% contraction compares with a decline of 1.5% predicted in July. Turkey's government, on the other hand, forecasts growth of 0.5% this year, then an ambitious 5% growth rate next year.

The Reuters poll estimates for 2019 ranged from 1% growth to a 3% contraction.

Economists expected growth of 0.6% in the third quarter and 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the median, better than -1.1% and 1.0% in the previous poll.

"We prefer to remain cautious in our 2020 forecasts despite developments showing the Turkish economy is resilient against external shocks," said Serhat Gurleyen, research director at Is Invest.

"We expect the investment appetite for companies to be limited due to the high debt burden and currency shocks, so our growth forecast is lower than that of the government."

Last year's crisis cut the lira's value by 30%, leading to year-over-year contractions in the three straight quarters to mid-2019. The last time Turkey's economy shrank was in 2009, by 4.7%.

The crisis also sent inflation soaring above 25%, though it has fallen rapidly in recent months, opening the door for the central bank to aggressively cut its policy rate to 16.5%.

The poll expects a bit more easing, to 15.0% by the end of the year, much lower than expectations of a 20% policy rate in the last poll.

According to the median estimate, CPI inflation is seen at 12.7% by the end of the year and 10.5% by the end of 2020. That compares with 15.2% and 12.5% in the July poll and the 12.0% and 8.5% Ankara forecasts.

