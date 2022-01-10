POLL-Turkish current account deficit seen at $2.56 bln in Nov

By Ezgi Erkoyun

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $2.56 billion in November after three straight months of surpluses on the back of strong exports and tourism, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The current account recorded a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020, due mostly to a sharp increase in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues due to the pandemic fallout.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 economists showed a deficit of $2.56 billion in November, with estimates ranging between a surplus of $500 million and a deficit of $3 billion.

The poll also showed full-year deficit predictions have widened due to rise in imports. The median estimate of 10 economists was a deficit of $15.25 billion, in a range of $10 billion to $16.4 billion.

Last month's poll put the 12-month cumulative deficit at $14.75 billion.

The foreign trade deficit, a major component of the current accound, widened 6.9% year-on-year in November to $5.402 billion, official data shows.

Shoring up the current account deficit has been Ankara's main priority under a so-called new economic programme, which they say will be achieved through raising exports with a competitive exchange rate.

As part of the plan, the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, lowered its policy rate by 500 basis points since September to 14%.

The rate cuts led to a sharp decline in the lira's value, which lost 44% against the dollar last year, stoking prices and causing inflation to jump to 36% in December, the highest in 19 years.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the November current account data at 0700 GMT on Jan. 11.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)

