POLL-Turkish central bank to cut rates 50 points to 9.25%

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points to 9.25% next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the bank looks to stimulate the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank cut its policy rate TRINT=ECI by 100 basis points last month in an earlier-than-scheduled meeting of the monetary policy committee, shortly after the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Turkey.

It has also ramped up support for the economy in other ways including buying nearly 27 billion lira ($3.64 billion) of government debt, including 15.6 billion lira from Turkey's unemployment insurance fund, since the end of March.

The central bank has also provided funding below the policy rate, and on Friday it ramped up its quantitative easing measures by doubling its effective limit on purchases this year to 10% of its total assets.

The median estimate in the poll of 18 economists stood at a cut of 50 basis points to 9.25%, with estimates ranging between no change and a 100-basis-point cut.

Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank, said a rate cut is justified given the impact from the pandemic.

"They want to support the economy and it absolutely makes sense to cut interest rates even further given how severe the impact of the coronavirus is going to be on Turkey," he said, adding that domestic demand, tourism and exports are expected to decline.

The bank's weighted average cost of funding CBTWACF= stood at 9.04% as of Thursday, and is likely to drop further with the expected rate cut.

Ankara has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, closing schools, bars and cafes, halting international flights, and limiting domestic travel, all of which had lead to a sharp downturn in economic activity.

The central bank has cut its policy rate by 1425 basis points since July, when President Tayyip Erdogan fired the bank's former governor for not following instructions, raising concerns about monetary independence.

The poll's median estimate of 11 economists sees the policy rate falling to 8.25% by year end, with forecasts ranging between 9.75% and 7.75%.

Inflation hit a 15-year high in October 2018 before briefly declining to single digits last autumn. It has since risen and stood at 11.86% in March, above the policy rate, meaning lira depositors face a negative rate of return.

Consumer prices in import-dependent Turkey have eased due to the recent drop in global oil prices, while a 14% drop in the lira this year has pushed in the other direction.

Matys said a weaker currency could eventually benefit the economy by leading to higher local production and a bigger share in global trade.

"I'm sure a lot of investors would praise Turkey for letting the lira trade freely," he said. "The crucial element is that you need have a game plan, if you were to seriously consider letting the lira go."

The central bank is expected to announce its rate decision on Wednesday, April 22 at 1100 GMT.

