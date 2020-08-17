POLL-Turkish cenbank to stand pat this week, continue back-door tightening

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is seen keeping its policy rate on hold this week despite rising expectations for a hike as the lira hits record lows, but is expected to drive funding costs higher with more back-door measures, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The central bank has held its one-week repo rate steady at 8.25% at its last two meetings, following a nearly year-long easing cycle that saw the policy rate cut aggressively from 24%.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 16 economists was for the central bank to keep its one-week repo rate on hold at 8.25% this week. Five economists expected a rate hike with the estimates ranging between 25 basis points and 175 basis points.

Two economists, who did not forecast a change to the one-week repo rate, nevertheless expected the bank to hike its overnight lending rate TRONR=ECI and its late liquidity window rate TRLLW=ECI.

The bank's weighted average cost of funding CBTWACF= rose to 9.06% as of Friday, due to back-door measures, from a low of 7.34% on July 16.

The median estimate for the weighted average cost of funding at the end of August stood at 10.13%. The forecasts of the 12 economists who responded to the question ranged between 9% and 11.25%.

The bank's recent easing cycle had at first aimed to pull the economy out of a recession and later to provide stimulus to an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. But a rise in inflation led the central bank to hike its year-end inflation forecast, leaving real interest rates in deeply negative territory.

The negative yields, combined with concerns over the central bank's depleted forex reserves, costly interventions in the forex market and Turks' surging demand for hard currencies, led to a sharp decline in the lira's value in recent weeks, which saw the currency hit new record lows against the dollar.

Instead of a formal hike, the central bank has resorted to back-door methods to tighten policy, including liquidity measures and directing lenders to borrow at a higher rate.

Analysts also say the bank is under political pressure not to hike rates. President Tayyip Erdogan holds the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation and sacked the previous central bank governor for disobedience.

Five economists estimated that the bank will keep its policy rate unchanged until year-end, while four others forecast a hike. Estimates for the hike ranged between 75 basis points to 9% and 375 basis points to 12%.

The median for the weighted average cost of funding at year-end was 11.5%, with forecasts of nine economists ranging between 10% and 13.75%.

The central bank is expected to announce its rate decision on Aug. 20 at 1100 GMT.

