POLL-Turkish cenbank to keep rates unchanged next week, start cutting in Q3

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen

ANKARA, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 19% next week and a cut is not expected until the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as economists see inflation rising further in coming months.

The delayed expectations of a rate cut suggest new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who promised that rates will remain above inflation, has been able to convince markets that an early rate cut will not be delivered.

All 18 participants in the Reuters poll estimated the central bank would keep its policy rate unchanged next week.

Out of 15 who responded to a question about the timing of a rate cut, 10 expected the first cut in the third quarter, while two expected it in the second and three in the fourth.

In last month's poll, five people expected a cut in the second quarter and seven in the third, while two expected it in the fourth quarter.

President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of Kavcioglu in March shocked markets, raising expectations of an imminent rate cut, given the governor's former criticism of high rates.

The move also led the lira to lose 12% of its value against the dollar in just a week, prompting economists to postpone their expectations for a drop in inflation and revise their year-end forecasts higher.

Presenting the quarterly inflation report this week, Kavcioglu said inflation would peak in April. According to a Reuters poll, inflation is expected to exceed 17% in April. The data is scheduled for release on Monday.

But economists say it could keep rising into May or even June and that the high levels of inflation are likely to keep the central bank from cutting its policy rate.

Among the 12 economists who participated in the poll for the year-end policy rate, the median estimate was 16%, with forecasts ranging between 12% and 17%.

An early cut risks compressing real yields and leading to another lira selloff, which in turn would raise inflation due to imports in hard currencies.

Inflation rose above 16% in March and is only seen falling to 14% by the end of the year, a Reuters poll showed this week. That compares to a previous poll median of 12.15%.

The bank estimated on Thursday it would drop to 12.2% by year-end.

The central bank will announce its policy rate decision on May 6 at 1100 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.