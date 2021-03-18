POLL-Turkish cenbank seen hiking rates to 18%

Repeats March 12 story with two interim forecast updates

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to raise its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after inflation rose more than expected and the lira lost nearly 10% since mid-February.

The bank has held steady since December with the tightest policy of any big economy. But poll respondents said the currency depreciation quickly swayed expectations, adding the decision could be a test of the bank's monetary independence.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 21 economists was for a 100-point hike in the policy rate TRINT=ECI that is now set at 17%. All participants expected a rate hike, with one predicting a 300-point rise to 20%, and two others forecasting a 125-point rise to 18.25%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 had rallied some 20% after an economic leadership overhaul in early November, when Naci Agbal was appointed central bank governor. But it has lost nearly half of those gains in three weeks.

The depreciation could further raise inflation via imports. Annual consumer price inflation was 15.6% in Februray, the highest since mid-2019.

Inflation risks have increased in recent weeks due to the weaker lira and higher commodity prices, said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank.

"It is important that the (bank) sends yet another strong signal that it remains fully committed to support the lira in order to keep inflation on track to start falling in the second half of the year," he said.

Matys added that while the central bank is still right to expect price pressures will drop off later in the year, it may remain higher in coming months.

The rate decision on Thursday is seen in part as a test of Agbal's hawkish tone under President Tayyip Erdogan, a self-described "enemy" of interest rates, who regularly calls for cuts and who abruptly sacked the last two governors.

The central bank sees inflation falling to 9.4% by the end of the year, lower than most economists, and had promised to keep policy tight until it reaches the long-term goal of 5% inflation in 2023.

The median estimate of 17 economists in the Reuters poll for inflation at year-end stood at 14.50%, with estimates ranging between 13% and 18%.

Ten economists in the Reuters poll expect the first rate cut in the third quarter of the year, while eight expect it in the final quarter. One person did not expect a cut this year.

A central bank survey published on Friday also found expectations for inflation and an interest rate rise ticked higher.

Markets were also closely watching Erdogan's announcement on Friday of an economic reforms package.

The central bank is expected to announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT on March 18.

