POLL-Turkish April factory activity expanded 65% after plummeting last year

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have surged 65% annually in April, due to a sharp slowdown in the same month last year caused by pandemic restrictions, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, carrying its rise to an eleventh straight month.

Output had plummeted more than 31% in April 2020 as many factories temporarily halted operations in the initial coronavirus wave. After a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2020, new virus-related curfews were adopted in recent months but did not affect production.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of seven institutions showed year-on-year growth of 65% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in April, largely due to the so-called base effect. Forecasts ranged between 59% and 70.5%.

Turkey's economy expanded 1.8% in 2020, one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a state-lender led credit boom mid-year.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures in December but manufacturing and the broader economy was unaffected. Some of the restrictions were eased in March, before a full lockdown was re-imposed at the end of April due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The economy grew 7% in the first quarter of this year and economists expect it expand around 5.5% this year. Although Turkey still risks another lost tourism season, which is a main source of foreign currency income, and COVID-19 vaccinations have lagged behind schedule, risking another surge in cases.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce April industrial production figures on June 11 at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.