POLL-Turkey's inflation seen continuing its climb, rising above 60% in Sept

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to rise to %61.7 in September due to the lira's continued decline and recent tax hikes, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Annual inflation began to climb in July, breaking its eight-month falling streak, after the tax hikes were introduced and was also stoked by the lira's sharp decline following May elections, bringing its losses to more than 30% this year.

The median estimate of 10 economists for the annual inflation was 61.7%, with forecasts ranging from 60% to 63.7%. Monthly, prices were expected to rise 4.9%, with forecasts ranging from 3.7% to 6.2%.

Inflation began to surge in late-2021 after the central bank embarked on an easing cycle that Erdogan had called for in a push to provide stimulus to promote growth and exports.

It touched a 24-year high of 85.5% last year after the interest rate cuts sparked a currency crisis, sending the lira down 44% in 2021 and another 30% in 2022. The inflation fell to as low as 38.2% earlier this year partly due to base effects and a relatively stable lira.

Erdogan changed tack on economic policy after winning the presidential election, leading to interest rate hikes and helping the central bank build back its international reserves, which it had used in previous years to support the lira.

The central bank reiterated its commitment to tighter policy to ensure fall in inflation in line with its projections, and it hiked its policy rate a further 500 basis points to 30% this month.

Annual inflation is seen at 68.5% at the end of 2023, according to the median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged between 66.45% and 72%.

A previous poll conducted in August forecast year-end inflation of 55.7%

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release September inflation data at 0700 GMT on Oct. 3.

