POLL-Turkey's inflation seen at 42.5% in 2023, GDP growth at 3%

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation is expected to fall to 42.5% this year, much higher than an official forecast, while GDP growth is seen far below the official forecast at 3%, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The results cast doubt on President Tayyip Erdogan's programme of slashing interest rates to support economic growth, exports, investment and employment.

The rate easing cycle pursued since late 2021 led to a currency crisis, which in turn sent inflation to a 24-year high of 85.5% in October. While inflation eased to 64.3% in December due largely to base effects, economists expect its decline to be slower than Ankara expects.

The median forecast of 12 economists in the poll stood at 42.5% for inflation at end-2023, with forecasts ranging between 28.5% and 48.1%. It was seen falling to 26.4% in 2024.

Those compare to Ankara's inflation forecasts of 24.9% for 2023 and 13.8% for 2024. Officials say price stability will be achieved once chronic current account deficits flip to surpluses, as a result of the interest rate-cutting programme.

However, Ankara does not see a surplus in the three years to 2025 that its forecasts cover.

The poll also predicted gross domestic product (GDP) growth would fall short of official expectations. It is seen at 3% for both this year and next, according to the median of 28 economists, compared to Ankara's forecasts of 5.0% and 5.5%, respectively.

Growth was expected to have been 5.0% in 2022, in line with government forecasts.

Economists say monetary policy in the second half of 2023 will depend on whether an opposition alliance can beat Erdogan in presidential and parliamentary elections likely to be held in May.

All 22 economists who participated in the Reuters poll expected Turkey's central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged at 9% at its meeting on Jan. 19.

While the median estimate for the policy rate in the first half of the year stood at 9% in the Reuters poll, many saw hikes in the second half of the year, with one as high as 50%.

The median estimate for the policy rate in the third quarter stood at 24%, while in the fourth quarter it was 25%.

Analysts say if Erdogan wins the elections, his government is likely to push on with unorthodox policies and the central bank would be expected to keep rates low, even as inflation remains high.

The opposition has promised to ditch Erdogan's unorthodox policies and free the central bank to hike rates.

Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said the central bank would likely continue to ease policy further through macroprudential measures ahead of elections.

"As a result, the country will continue to careen towards a full-blown economic crisis due to an unsustainable policy mix. The best that President Erdogan can hope for is that it will come after the elections," Thin said in a note.

The forecasts for the current account deficit-to-GDP ratio in the Reuters poll were also far higher than that of the government, with 4.3% expected in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024. Those compare to Ankara's forecasts of 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

