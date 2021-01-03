POLL-Turkey's inflation seen at 14.2% at end-2020, exceeding gov't forecast

Repeats Dec 30 story with no changes to text

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to be 14.20% at end-2020, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, rising slightly from a month earlier and overshooting government estimates after a strong weakening of the lira in much of the year.

Inflation was stuck around 12% for most of 2020, before unexpectedly rising above 14% in November after the decline in the value of the lira, which at one point was down some 30% against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

The lira rebounded during November after the central bank signalled it would target inflation more strongly under new governor Naci Agbal. He raised the policy rate by 675 basis points to 17% at his first two rate-setting meetings.

In a Reuters poll of 14 economists, the median estimate for annual inflation in December was 14.20%, with forecasts ranging between 13.70% and 15.27%.

The median for the month-on-month rise was 0.9%, with forecasts ranging between 0.75% and 1.45%.

Is Investment economist Daglar Ozkan said the rise in food prices and a more limited drop in clothing prices compared to previous years would lead to higher inflation in December, which would be supported by vehicle prices remaining flat.

Ozkan said annual inflation could remain around 14-15% until June 2021 based on historical trends, then drop to 12-13% by October and that November and December could be the determining factors for year-end inflation.

"In a scenario where the central bank does not cut rates early and credit growth is kept in check, an annual inflation of 11% seems possible in 2021," he said.

Turkey will keep monetary policy tight in the new year and is prepared to hike interest rates more if necessary to finally lower inflation in a lasting way, Agbal said this month.

The central bank forecasts 9.4% inflation by the end of 2021, he said, adding that it was determined to hit 5% in 2023.

The government had forecast that inflation would come in at 10.5% at end-2020 in its medium-term programme.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to announce December inflation data at 0700 GMT on Jan. 4.

