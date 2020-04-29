POLL-Turkey's inflation expected to drop below 11% in April

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to fall to 10.88% in April, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as global oil prices remain near record lows and economic activity has fallen sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey is almost entirely dependent on imports to meet its energy needs and the recent drop in oil prices helped nudge inflation down to 11.86% in March. A dramatic slowdown in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to add to that momentum in coming months.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 13 economists for annual inflation in April stood at 10.88%, with forecasts ranging between 11.62% and 10.50%.

Monthly inflation was expected to stand at 0.6%, with estimates between 1.4% and 0.5%.

The rise in April is mainly due to an uptick in food and health sector prices, while transportation prices, which include petrol, lowers expectations for inflation, said Daglar Ozkan, economist at Is Yatirim.

"In this period when production has stopped, demand is very low and sales have stopped we expect near zero contributions from areas such as clothing, furniture, entertainment, education, hotel and restaurants," he said.

Inflation hit a 15-year high in October 2018, when it topped 25% following a currency crisis that sliced 30% off the value lira against the dollar that year. Inflation fell to single digits last autumn but has since lingered close to 12%.

The lira has lost nearly 15% of its value so far this year.

The central bank had previously forecast 8.2% inflation by year end. But the bank, which has cut rates sharply, has since said downside pressure increased and it is widely expected to trim estimates in a presentation on Thursday.

In the Reuters poll, inflation was expected to stand at 9.6% at year-end based on 11 respondents. Forecasts ranged between 10.50% and 7.50%.

Ozkan said while monthly inflation would likely be low in May as well, it could rise again in summer months due to price hikes as demand returns strongly after measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak are lifted. He said the decline in the lira will also contribute to inflation.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is expected to announce April inflation data on Monday, May 4 at 0700 GMT.

