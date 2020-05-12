POLL-Turkey's industrial production seen expanding 1.8% in March

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRIP%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to have expanded 1.8% annually in March, relatively limited growth compared to previous months that reflects the initial economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey identified its first case of the coronavirus in the country on March 11, and soon after imposed strict measures to slow the spread. Many factories temporarily halted operations.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of eight institutions showed a year-on-year expansion of 1.8% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index, marking the seventh consecutive month of expansion.

Forecasts ranged between an expansion of 0.5% and 5%.

Turkey's economy expanded sharply by 6% in the last quarter of 2019, beating expectations after contracting annually in the three quarters to the middle of the year.

Industrial production, viewed as a pre-cursor to growth figures, has expanded since September after contracting annually for 12 straight months. It grew by 7.5% year-on-year in February.

The government's economic forecast envisages economic growth of 5% in 2020, after it recorded a 0.9% expansion in 2019.

Analysts expect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, partially reflected in the industrial production growth expectations in March, to tip the economy into its second recession in as many years.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce industrial production figures for March on May 14 at 0700 GMT.

