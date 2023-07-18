POLL-Turkey's economy to grow 2.7% in 2023, far below average rate

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPIAP inflation poll

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRGDPAP GDP poll

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is seen growing 2.7% this year, far below its average in recent years, due to devastating earthquakes, monetary tightening and a global slowdown, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, while inflation was expected to rise again.

After years of pursuing loose policy, the central bank reversed course after May elections and began hiking rates to bring down inflation, which touched a 24-year high of 85.51% in October.

While inflation dropped to 38.21% as of June, it is forecast to rise again in the second half of this year and the central bank is expected to further hike its policy rate from the current 15%.

Massive earthquakes in February caused widespread destruction in the country's south, impacting economic activity in the region and leading to reconstruction efforts expected to cost around $104 billion.

As a result of monetary tightening and the earthquakes, economists expect Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) growth to remain far below the 5% average over past years.

The median estimate of 36 economists in a Reuters poll for GDP growth in 2023 stood at 2.7%, with estimates ranging from 1.2% to 4.5%.

Growth was seen at 2.8% in 2024 and 3.8% in 2025.

Inflation is also expected to rise again, given the lira's continued depreciation. The currency has already fallen 30% so far this year. A recent hike to various taxes is expected to stoke prices, accelerating inflation.

The median estimate of 20 economists for end-2023 annual inflation stood at 46.4%, but many economists are now revising their expectations upwards to around 60% after the recent tax hikes. Estimates in the Reuters poll ranged between 35% and 60%.

It was seen falling to 31.1% at end-2024 and 21.8% at end-2025, the poll showed.

"We believe that the inflation path going forward is likely to be more challenging than envisaged by (the Turkish central bank)," Citi said in a note, adding that Turkey's trend inflation is around 30% now, compared to 10% previously.

To bring inflation down, the central bank has started hiking its policy rate sharply, with an initial hike of 650 basis points to 15% in June, in addition to a pledge to keep hiking.

The hike was seen as the strongest signal Turkey was abandoning its previous policies of low rates to boost growth, which was pioneered by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Economists expect the central bank to continue tightening and bring the policy rate to 25% by the end of the year. In a separate poll, the central bank was seen hiking its policy rate to 20% this week.

The median estimate of 17 economists for the current account deficit's ratio to GDP stood at 4.4% for 2023, 3.0% for 2024 and 2.3% for 2025.

"The policy shift now underway seems to be having the desired effect," Capital Economics said in a note, citing a drop in the trade deficit, a major component of the current account.

Under Erdogan's previous policies, the central bank had tapped its reserves to support the lira, but was unable to control the slide in the currency, which has lost more than 80% of its value since 2018.

"The weaker currency, narrowing trade deficit and higher capital inflows have allowed the central bank to rebuild its reserves," Capital Economics said.

"But given the economy's vulnerable starting point, policymakers face a long road ahead," it added.

Ankara is expected to announce updated forecasts for the next three years in September.

(For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll:

(Polling by Mumal Rathore, Pranoy Krishna and Rahul Trivedi; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler and Emma Rumney)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.