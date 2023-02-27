POLL-Turkey's economy grew 5.2% in 2022; to cool to 2.8% in 2023

Repeats with no changes to text

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRGDPQ%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to have expanded 5.2% in 2022, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as a slowdown in demand continues to impact the country's economy, and it should cool off further this year to 2.8%.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 16 economists for 2022 GDP growth stood at 5.2%, with forecasts ranging between 5% and 6.2%

The poll also put growth in the fourth quarter at 3%, according to the median estimate, in a range between 2.3% and 6.3%.

Turkey's economy bounced back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and grew 7.5% in the first quarter and 7.7% in the second, extending its hot streak on strong domestic demand and exports.

But the economy cooled in the second part of the year as both domestic and foreign demand eased, partly due to a slowdown in the main trading partners that hurt exports because of the Russia-Ukraine war. Year-on-year, the economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter.

"Recent short-term trends in sectors of economic activity indicate that either decelerating or falling dynamics prevailed at end-2022," Eurobank said, noting weakening exports and the fading benefits of lira devaluation for industry sector production volume at end-2022.

To counter the slowdown, Turkey's central bank embarked on a 500-basis-point easing cycle last year, driven by President Tayyip Erdogan's economic plan that prioritises growth, employment, investment, exports and low rates.

On Thursday, it cut its policy rate another 50 basis points to support growth in the aftermath of the massive earthquakes that killed more than 43,000 people in southern Turkey.

GDP growth in 2023 is expected to be 2.8%, based on the median estimate in the Reuters poll. Predictions ranged from 1.2% to 3.9%. In a previous poll conducted in January, before the earthquake, the median estimate for 2023 economic growth stood at 3%.

Business groups and economists have said rebuilding could cost Turkey up to $100 billion and shave one to two percentage points off growth this year.

"The Turkish economy will be affected by the strong earthquakes...On the other hand, due to this adverse event, extensive packages of support measures will be taken, giving a boost to the hit regions and the overall economy," Eurobank said.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is expected to announce Q4 and 2022 GDP data at 0700 GMT on Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.