POLL-Turkey's economy grew 3.9% in Q1; seen growing 2.8% in 2023

Repeats May 26 story with no changes to text.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRGDPQ%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to have expanded 3.9% in the first quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with growth reined in by the impact of February's earthquakes in the country's south, and it is expected to grow 2.8% this year.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 15 economists for Q1 GDP growth was 3.9% and forecasts ranged between 1.2% and 5.5%

Turkey's economy bounced back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and grew 5.6% in 2022, extending its hot streak on strong domestic demand and exports, despite a slowdown in the main trading partners which hurt exports because of the Russia-Ukraine war in the second half of the year.

Turkey's central bank embarked on a 500-basis-point easing cycle last year to counter the slowdown in economic activity, driven by President Tayyip Erdogan's economic plan prioritising growth, employment, investment, exports and low interest rates.

In February, the central bank cut its policy rate by another 50 basis points to support recovery after earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people and caused severe damage across a large part of southern Turkey.

Erdogan is aiming to extend his rule into a third decade on Sunday in a presidential election runoff against his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Industrial production fell by 8.2% and 0.1% in February and March respectively, pointing to the impact of the earthquakes on manufacturing sector in the region.

"The first hard data about economic activity after the February earthquakes indicate, as expected, a weakening in former growth dynamics," Eurobank said in a recent note.

"That said, these figures should be interpreted cautiously, as the underlying surveys in the hit regions were based on alternative sources, providing partial field coverage."

Business groups, economists and the government have said rebuilding could cost Turkey more than $100 billion. The central bank said this week that the earthquakes will not have a lasting impact on the performance of Turkey's economy in the medium term.

GDP growth in 2023 is expected to be 2.8%, based on the median of 19 estimates in the Reuters poll. Predictions ranged from 2.1% to 4%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to announce Q1 GDP data at 0700 GMT on May 31.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Additional reporting by Milounee Purohit and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.