POLL-Turkey's current deficit at $3.7 bln in Nov, year-end deficit estimates rise

ANKARA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $3.7 billion in November, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the estimate for the full-year deficit rose again.

In the poll of 11 economists, forecasts for November ranged between deficits of $1.1 billion and $4.1 billion.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit, a main component of the current account, leapt 153.5% year-on-year in November to just above $5 billion according to the general trade system, data from the country's statistics institute showed.

Exports fell 0.9% and imports jumped 15.9% year-on-year, the institute said.

For the whole year, the median poll response of 11 economists was for a current account deficit of $37.7 billion, compared to $35 billion in last month's survey, with forecasts ranging between $36 billion and $39.8 billion.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits - which topped $52 billion in 2018 - has again been worrying investors after the lira touched record lows and the central bank ate into its foreign exchange reserves.

Ankara expects a deficit of $24.4 billion, or 3.5% of GDP in 2020. Without the downturn in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic and surging demand for gold, Turkey would have posted a surplus of $12.4 billion, according to government estimates.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended 2019 in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back towards the end of the year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the November current account data at 0700 GMT on Jan. 11

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

