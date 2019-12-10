POLL-Turkey's current account surplus seen at $1.65 bln in October

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kuecuekgoecmen

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to have recorded a surplus of $1.65 billion in October as tourism income fell and the trade deficit grew, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, and the 12-month surplus was seen beginning to decline.

The 12-month cumulative current account swung into surplus in June for the first time in 17 years, after a currency crisis cut nearly 30% of the lira's value against the dollar last year and reversed a gaping deficit, which had reached $58 billion in May 2018.

The annual deficit has remained positive since then, reaching $5.9 billion in September.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of 14 economists for October's monthly current account balance stood at a surplus of $1.65 billion, with forecasts ranging between surpluses of $1.9 billion and $1.1 billion.

Turkey for long had a large current account deficit, which was a key concern for investors because it left the economy reliant on a speculative inflow of funds to finance the shortfall.

Economic activity slowed substantially in the wake of the lira crisis, while the cost of imports surged. The economy has since showed signs of recovery.

The 12-month cumulative surplus is expected to begin declining as a wider trade deficit and reduced tourism income drag the October surplus below the same month last year, said Deniz Cicek, economist at QNB Finansbank.

"We expect this decline in the current account surplus to continue in the coming period depending on the recovery of the economy," he said.

Despite the decline, expectations for the 2019 year-end current account have swung to a surplus in recent months.

The median estimate of nine economists who participated in the Reuters poll was for a surplus of $2 billion for the current account balance for the whole of 2019. Estimates ranged between a balanced current account and a surplus of $4.5 billion.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit, the largest component of the current account, rose 263.6% year-on-year in October to $1.8 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute shows.

Turkey's central bank is expected to announce the October current account data at 0700 GMT on Dec. 11.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.