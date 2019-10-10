POLL-Turkey's current account surplus seen $2.78 bln in August

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll data

Recovery in domestic demand could increase imports

Annual current account balance seen flat at year-end

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to have recorded a surplus of $2.78 billion in August a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, thanks to tourism income and limited trade deficit.

Turkey's annual current account deficit, which climbed to $58 billion in May 2018, has dropped dramatically in the wake of a currency crisis that saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar last year. It swung to a surplus in June.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of 10 economists stood at a surplus of $2.78 billion in August, with forecasts ranging between surpluses of $2.20 billion and $3.43 billion.

Turkey has long had a large current account deficit, which is a key concern for investors because it leaves the economy reliant on speculative inflow of funds to finance the shortfall.

Economic activity slowed substantially in the wake of the lira crisis, while the cost of imports surged, which reduced the current account deficit and pushed it into positive territory. Turkish economy has since showed signs of recovery with improvement in leading indicators.

Tourism revenues as well as a limited trade deficit are the two main reasons for the current account surplus in August, said Hilmi Yavas, an economist at brokerage Yatirim Finansman. He said he expected another C/A surplus in September.

"There is a recovery in domestic demand as credit channels opened following interest rate cuts by the central bank. The manufacturing sector will accelerate and we will also see an increasing trend in imports," Yavas said.

The 12-month cumulative current account recorded a surplus of $4.45 billion in July, the second monthly surplus in a row, after nearly 17 years of deficits, thanks to a boost from tourism income in the peak summer months.

The median estimate for the current account balance at end-2019 was flat. Estimates ranged between a deficit of $6 billion and a surplus of $9.8 billion. Eight economists contributed to the end-2019 poll.

Turkey's central bank is expected to announce the August current account data at 0700 GMT on Oct. 11.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

