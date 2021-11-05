POLL-Turkey's current account surplus seen $1.7 bln in September

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a surplus of $1.7 billion in September, its second straight positive month, according to a Reuters poll on Friday that also showed full-year deficit predictions have narrowed.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The current account recorded a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020 due mostly to a sharp increase in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues due to pandemic fallout.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 economists showed a surplus of $1.7 billion in September, with estimates ranging between a surplus of $2 billion and $700 million.

The current account posted a deficit of $2.34 billion in September of 2020.

For the full-year, the median estimate of 11 economists was a deficit of $16.50 billion, in a range of $12 billion to $20 billion. Last month's poll put the deficit at $19.75 billion.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last week that the current account deficit was Turkey's main problem, and narrowing the shortfall was key to tackling price stability and supporting the lira, which has hit record lows.

He said the 12-month cumulative current account balance was expected to improve for the rest of the year.

A major component of the current account, the trade deficit fell 47.5% year-on-year in September to $2.55 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

More than 3.5 million foreign visitors arrived in Turkey in September, up nearly 60% from last year, official data showed.

The uptick in tourism revenue and the narrower trade deficit are expected to trim the deficit in 2021 as a whole compared to last year.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended in surplus in 2019 - its first since 2001 - on the heels of a currency crisis in 2018.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the September current account data at 0700 GMT on Nov. 11.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.