POLL-Turkey's current account seen recording $2.8 bln deficit in June

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $2.8 billion in June, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the estimates for the deficit at year-end continued to increase due to sagging tourism revenues hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits - which topped $52 billion in 2018 - are again worrying investors as the lira weakens and the central bank eats into its foreign exchange reserves.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 economists stood at a deficit of $2.825 billion for the June current account balance. Forecasts ranged between deficits of $2.28 billion and $3.40 billion.

For year-end, the median poll response was for a deficit of $21.95 billion, compared to $18 billion in last month's survey, with forecasts ranging between $15 billion to $32.5 billion.

"Exports are recovering faster than expected as of June but the contraction in tourism and the services component being impacted by this leads to a larger deficit for the year," said Daglar Ozkan, economist at Is Yatirim.

He added that a possible recovery in tourism revenues in coming months and a potential slowing of imports due to a weaker lira will have an impact on the current account.

The country's 12-month current account ended last year in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back late last year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

Measures taken to curb the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to shrink the economy in 2020. The lira has fallen about 19% so far this year as worries grew over the central bank's depleted forex reserves.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit, the main component of the current account, narrowed 17% year-on-year in June to $2.85 billion according to the general trade system.

The central bank is expected to announce June current account data at 0700 GMT on August 14.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

