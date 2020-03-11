POLL-Turkey's current account seen $2.5 bln in deficit in January

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to have recorded a deficit of $2.5 billion in January, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, after economic growth picked up pace in the last quarter of 2019.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits, which reached $58 billion on a 12-month basis in May 2018, had concerned investors because it makes the economy reliant on a speculative inflow of funds to finance the shortfall.

But last year, the 12-month running current account ended the year in a surplus for the first time since 2001, as a currency crisis in 2018 drove up the price of imports and hit domestic demand.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of 10 economists for January's monthly current account balance stood at a deficit of $2.5 billion, with forecasts ranging between deficits of $2.2 billion and $2.9 billion.

For all of 2020, the median estimate of seven economists was for a current account deficit of $13.8 billion. Forecasts ranged between deficits of $7.8 billion and $24.7 billion.

The government expects economic growth of 5% this year, after ending last year with 0.9%.

The Turkish central bank is expected to announce January current account data at 0700 GMT on March 11.

The bank will also announce revised current account data going back to 2013 as part a new calculation method, which should prompt economists to revise forecasts.

According to calculations by analysts and Reuters, the bank is expected to revise down the deficit for 2016, 2017 and 2018 by a total of $16 billion, and to revise up the 2019 annual surplus.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose 94.3% year-on-year in January to $4.45 billion according to the general trade system, data from the statistics institute shows.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

