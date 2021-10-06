POLL-Turkey's current account recorded $100 mln deficit in August

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to have recorded a small deficit of $100 million in August, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as tourism revenues bounced back.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by last year's pandemic.

The current account recorded a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020 due mostly to a sharp increase in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues due to coronavirus fallout.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 economists showed a deficit of $100 million in August, with estimates ranging between a surplus of $950 million and a deficit of $600 million.

The deficit was $4.26 billion in August 2020, when travel restrictions were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a sharp decline of tourists arriving in Turkey.

A major component of the current account, the trade deficit narrowed 32.4% year-on-year in August to $4.26 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Nearly 4 million foreign visitors arrived in Turkey in August, up 119% from last year but still less than two thirds of the number in 2019, official data showed.

The uptick in tourism revenue and the narrower trade deficit are expected to trim the deficit in 2021 as a whole compared to last year.

The median estimate of 12 economists for the full-year deficit was $19.75 billion, in a range of $12.5 billion to $24 billion.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended 2019 in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back towards the end of the year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the August current account data at 0700 GMT on Oct. 11.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.