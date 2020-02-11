POLL-Turkey's current account expected to record $1.18 bln surplus for 2019

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to have posted a modest annual surplus of $1.18 billion in 2019, a first since 2001, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, even though the monthly deficit is seen starting to widen again.

On a monthly basis, the current account is expected to have recorded a deficit of $3.05 billion in December, widening sharply from $518 million a month earlier.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits, which reached $58 billion on a 12-month basis in May 2018, had concerned investors because it makes the economy reliant on a speculative inflow of funds to finance the shortfall.

But the 12-month running current account turned to surplus in May 2019 for the first time in 17 years, as a currency crisis a year earlier drove up the price of imports and hit domestic demand.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of 12 economists for December's monthly current account balance stood at a deficit of $3.05 billion, with forecasts ranging between deficits of $3.3 billion and $2.826 billion.

For the whole year, the median estimate was for a surplus of $1.18 billion, while forecasts ranged between surpluses of $800 million and $2.5 billion.

Economists expect the 12-month rolling current account to turn to deficit again as the economy recovers from a recession sparked by the currency crisis, but they see only a narrow shortfall in 2020.

The main reasons for a limited deficit are a slowdown in imports due to lira weakness and support from tourism income, which has decreased after peak summer months.

The support from weak domestic demand, which bolstered the surplus in previous months, is expected to decline with accelerating economic activity.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit, a major component of the current account, declined 43.5% in 2019 to $31.17 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute shows, while the deficit stood at $4.33 billion in December.

The Turkish central bank is expected to announce December and 2019 current account data at 0700 GMT on Feb. 14.

