POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen at $2.7 bln in September

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $2.7 billion in September, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as the estimate for the full-year deficit continued to increase from previous months.

In the poll of 11 economists, forecasts for September ranged between deficits of $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit, a main component of the current account, leapt 189.6% year-on-year in September to $4.828 billion according to the general trade system, data from the country's statistics institute showed.

Exports rose 4.8% and imports jumped 23% year-on-year, the institute said.

For the whole year, the median poll response of nine economists was for a current account deficit of $35 billion, compared to $33 billion in last month's survey, with forecasts ranging between $33 billion and $40 billion.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits - which topped $52 billion in 2018 - has again been worrying investors after the lira touched record lows and the central bank ate into its foreign exchange reserves.

Ankara expects a deficit of $24.4 billion, or 3.5% of GDP this year. Without the downturn in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic and surging demand for gold, Turkey would have posted a surplus of $12.4 billion, according to government estimates.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended last year in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back late last year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

Measures taken to curb the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to shrink the economy in 2020. The lira is down some 25% against the dollar this year after soaring some 6% on Monday after the surprise departure over the weekend of both the finance minister and the central bank governor.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the September current account data at 0700 GMT on Nov. 11.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

