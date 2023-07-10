POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen at $7 bln in May

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $7 billion in May, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the deficit was seen at $50 billion in 2023.

The median estimate of 10 economists in the poll for the current account deficit TRCURA=ECI in May was $7 billion, with forecasts ranging from $6.0 billion to $7.6 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened 17.6% year-on-year in May to $12.53 billion, data showed, as the cost of earthquakes in February and gold imports weighed on the trade balance.

"We expect the current account deficit to widen...driven by high core goods and gold imports despite rising tourism income," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients, adding that core goods and gold imports rose due to heightened uncertainty around the election outcome.

"The new administration has not yet articulated an overall strategy to bring the economy and inflation towards a sustainable stable path. While recently announced tax measures will tighten policy somehow, the overall fiscal stance remains loose and the funding for the budget is becoming a major risk factor."

The median forecast of seven economists for the current account deficit for the full year of 2023 was $50 billion, with estimates ranging between $40 billion and $57 billion.

Following the elections and overhaul of the economy team, Ankara is expected to update its economic forecasts for the next three years in September.

President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox policies in recent years, including rate cuts, led to a currency crisis, which stoked inflation and sent it to a 24-year high of 85.5% last year.

After being elected to his third term in May, Erdogan named Mehmet Simsek, a former deputy prime minister who is well regarded by foreign investors, as finance minister, which was seen as an initial sign that Ankara would return to orthodoxy.

Since then, the central bank has hiked its policy rate to 15% from 8.5% and pledged further tightening to fight inflation, while the government has introduced tax and fee hikes to ramp up budget income.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce May current account data at 0700 GMT on July 11.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen and Sharon Singleton)

