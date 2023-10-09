POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen at $525 mln in August

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $525 million in August, the median of a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the deficit was seen at $46.8 billion for 2023 as a whole.

The current account TRCURA=ECI forecasts of the 12 economists polled ranged from a deficit of $1.9 billion to a surplus of $1 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, narrowed 21.2% year-on-year in August to $8.9 billion, as the cost of gold and energy imports weighed on the trade balance.

The median forecast of seven economists for the current account deficit for the full year was $46.8 billion, with estimates ranging between $43.5 billion and $49.4 billion.

In recent years, President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox policies - including sharp interest rate cuts in the face of inflation - led to a currency crisis, which stoked prices and sent inflation to a 24-year high of 85.5% last year.

But after his May election victory, Erdogan's new cabinet initiated an economic U-turn with tight monetary policy, support for exporters and squeezed consumer loans to saddle imports.

Since June, the central bank has hiked its policy rate to 30% from 8.5% and pledged further tightening to fight inflation, while the government has introduced tax and fee hikes to boost budget income.

Ankara expects a deficit of $42.5 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September, from last year's $48.8 billion, which was largely driven by energy and gold.

The current account deficit for the Jan-July period stood at $42.3 billion, almost reaching the government's full year forecast.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce August current account data at 0700 GMT on October 11.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Additional reporting by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

