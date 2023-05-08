POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen at $5.20 bln in March

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Turkey is expected to record a current account deficit of $5.20 billion in March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the deficit was seen at $38.60 billion in 2023, marking a sharp drop from previous estimates.

The median estimate of 10 economists in the poll for the current account deficit TRCURA=ECI in March was $5.20 billion, with forecasts ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.40 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened slightly in March to $8.34 billion, data showed, as the cost of earthquakes in February and rising energy costs weighed on the trade balance.

The median forecast of six economists for the current account deficit in 2023 was $38.60 billion, with estimates ranging between $34 billion and $55 billion.

That marks a sharp drop from the median estimate of $45 billion in the Reuters poll in April.

Ankara expects a deficit of $22 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September, more than halving from last year's $48.8 billion, which was again largely driven by energy and gold.

Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new plan, authorities are working to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficit to a surplus, which the central bank says will help establish price stability.

Economists are monitoring the impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the country's southeast as well as the course of energy and gold imports.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce March current account data at 0700 GMT on May 11.

