POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen at $4.50 bln in April

ISTANBUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $4.5 billion in April, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the deficit was seen at $45.4 billion in 2023.

The median estimate of 10 economists in the poll for the current account deficit TRCURA=ECI in April was $4.50 billion, with forecasts ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.10 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened slightly in April to $8.74 billion, data showed, as the cost of earthquakes in February and rising energy costs weighed on the trade balance.

The median forecast of eight economists for the current account deficit for the full year of 2023 was $45.50 billion, with estimates ranging between $34 billion and $50 billion.

Ankara expects a deficit of $22 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September, more than halving from last year's $48.8 billion, which was largely driven by energy and gold.

President Tayyip Erdogan has pursued an unorthodox economic policy for years, aiming to flip Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus, which the central bank had said will establish price stability.

But Erdogan's policies, which included rate cuts to spur growth and investments, sparked a currency crisis in late 2021, sending inflation to a 24-year high of 85.5% last year.

After being elected to his third term last month, Erdogan named Mehmet Simsek, a former deputy prime minister who is well regarded by foreign investors, as finance minister.

Simsek later said economic policy needed to return to "rational" ground, raising expectations that Ankara will return to more orthodox policies with eventual rate hikes.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce April current account data at 0700 GMT on June 12.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

