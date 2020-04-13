POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen $990 mln in February

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to show a relatively small deficit of $990 million in February, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with respondents trimming expectations for the full year.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits, which reached $52.4 billion on a 12-month basis in May 2018, had concerned investors because it makes the economy reliant on a speculative inflow of funds to finance the shortfall.

But last year, the 12-month running current account ended the year in a surplus for the first time since 2001, as a currency crisis in 2018 drove up the price of imports and hit domestic demand.

The monthly current account returned to deficit as the economy strongly recovered from a recession in the last quarter of 2019 and the top tourism months were left behind.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of eight economists for February's monthly current account balance stood at a deficit of $990 million, with forecasts ranging between deficits of $700 million and $1.5 billion.

Last month, the central bank revised current account data going back to 2013 as part of a new calculation method, which lead to a decline in historical deficits and a rise in the 2019 surplus. The revisions totalled some $44 billion between 2013 and 2019.

For all of 2020, the median estimate of seven economists was for a current account deficit of $10 billion, down from $13.8 billion in last month's poll. Forecasts ranged between deficits of $500 million and $17 billion.

The government expects economic growth of 5% this year, although the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has dented hopes of reaching that target. Turkey's economy grew 0.9% last year.

The country's foreign trade deficit rose 72% year-on-year in February to $2.98 billion according to the general trade system, data from the statistics institute shows.

The Turkish central bank is expected to announce February current account data at 0700 GMT on April 13.

