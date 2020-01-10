POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen $420 mln in November

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to have recorded a deficit of $420 million in November, and it should post a smaller surplus for the whole of 2019 than previously forecast, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The 12-month cumulative current account swung into surplus in June for the first time in 17 years after a currency crisis cut nearly 30% of the lira's value last year, reversing a gaping deficit that had reached $58 billion in May 2018.

The cumulative current account surplus began to decline after hitting $5.9 billion in September, but is expected to have remained positive at the end of 2019.

The median estimate in the Reuters poll of 12 economists for November's monthly current account balance stood at a deficit of $420 million, with forecasts ranging between deficits of $250 million and $900 million.

For the whole year, the median estimate of 11 economists polled was for a surplus of $1.5 billion for the current account balance. Estimates ranged between surpluses of $100 million and $3.5 billion.

The average estimate for 2019 had stood at $2 billion in a previous Reuters poll.

Ozlem Bayraktar Goksen, chief economist at Tacirler Yatirim, said imports were slightly higher than expected in November and tourism income was lower than in previous months, but added that a deficit in November is normal.

Ahead of the 2018 crisis, Turkey's large current account deficit was a key concern for investors because it left the economy reliant on speculative inflows to finance the shortfall.

Economic activity slowed substantially in the wake of the lira crisis, while the cost of imports surged. The economy has since emerged from recession.

Bayraktar Goksen said estimates for the year-end surplus had recently declined.

"One of the reasons here is that the pace of increase in imports is slightly higher than our expectations. Despite a weakness on the exports side... it is still able to continue at a certain pace," she said.

She added that imports would likely increase with private consumption rising in 2020, leading to a wider current account deficit.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit leapt 232.2% year-on-year in November to $2.234 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute shows.

Turkey's central bank is expected to announce November current account data at 0700 GMT on Jan. 13.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

